WGCL News — Will Monroe County Mask Up?

Those face masks that became part of our daily lives for so long are likely making a comeback.

The decision will come for Monroe County Wednesday, after the Board of Commissioners meet to review and discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, as well as across the state and nation.

“The virus is spreading among all ages and we have a large number of the community still susceptible because they are unvaccinated,” said Penny Caudill, Monroe County health administrator.

The change would mean masks would be required in public buildings, including entering and existing.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – the county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 6.91%, with 58 cases per 100,000 people. The number has tripled from mid-June when the rate was around 2%.

Last week the MCCSC school board updated its policies for students and staff. Bloomington students are expected back in the classrooms this week.

RBBCSC students return on August 11, and their protocols for COVID-19 were set a few weeks ago by the school board.

One of the biggest concerns with the surge comes with the return of Indiana University students. While classes resume on August 23, students will be returning in the coming weeks, moving into apartments and houses as well as residence halls on campus.

Nearly thirteen months after a racial incident at Lake Monroe made national news, the man who said he was attacked is now charged with battery and trespassing.

On Friday, Vaughxx Booker was charged in Monroe Circuit Court with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (a felony charge) and criminal trespass (a misdemeanor charge).

Booker has been summoned to appear in court on September 14 for an initial hearing.

The charges come from a July 4, 2020 incident where Booker says two men – Sean Purdy of Pittsboro and Jerry E. Cox II of Danville – attacked him. The incident took place near the Highway 446 causeway over Lake Monroe. A fight occurred when, according to reports, Booker was attacked by Purdy and Cox. Booker has said the men called for someone to get a noose, though none of the eyewitnesses recalled any reference to a noose.

The attack was handled by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Purdy and Cox are also facing charges in the attack.