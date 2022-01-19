WGCL News — Why 5G Could Impact Travel

5G service is concerning airline companies.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The latest in cellular service – 5G – will see some delays across the country.

5G is the technology for broadband cellular networks. Cell phones utilize these networks for phone calls, texting, email, internet service and more.

Last week concerns arose from a number of executives in US passenger and cargo carriers as an impending “catastrophic aviation crisis” could happen due to the launch of 5G.

The airlines – including American, Delta, United and Southwest – warned that 5G service scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 19, could cause severe problems for aircraft and transportation programs.

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that 5G could potentially affect airplane instruments including altimeters and low-visibility tools.

The result? The FAA said there could be thousands of flights cancelled, diverted or delayed, with hundreds of thousands of passengers impacted.

On Tuesday AT&T and Verizon agreed to hold off releasing 5G technology within two miles of airports. Both communication companies made the decision voluntarily.

The FAA will continue to monitor 5G service, with hopes of offering in areas close to airports across the country.

***

Another new apartment complex is coming to Bloomington.

Located at South Grant Street and East Third, the 106-unit complex will open in the spring of 2023. The units will range from studios to two-bedrooms.

The units will rent from $670 to $1,900 per month, according to The Herald-Times.

A portion of the units will be available at a reduced rate for tenants with incomes below certain criteria.

The complex will have commercial space as well.

***

On Tuesday the federal government opened a website for Americans to order at-home COVID-19 tests.

The website – covidtests.gov – allows for four tests to be available for each person.

The website says orders will ship in 7-12 days.

Monroe County’s positivity rate dropped slightly on Monday, from 21.1% to 20.9%.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate hit 30% on Monday, up from 29.7%.