WGCL News — Wheeler Mission to Expand

Wheeler Mission will expanding their shelter in the near future.

The facility, located off West 3rd Street on Westplex Avenue, currently spreads over two building, with a building in between. In May 2021 the organization acquired that third building, allowing an expansion.

According to the rezoning request from the mission, the new facility will house office space in addition to overnight sleeping accommodations for the homeless. There will be 130 beds moved into the new facility, and the existing buildings will be used for program services.

The Bloomington City Council unanimously approved the rezoning request on Wednesday evening.

Business owners in the area expressed concern about the expansion, as there has been an increase in vandalism and trespassing in recent years.

In the process, the council noted that the Bloomington Police Department has seen increased activity at the mission in recent years. In 2017 there were 83 runs, 242 runs in 2018, 424 runs in 2019 and 259 runs in 2020.

The parking lot north of the Johnson Creamery building will be turned into a five-story, 60-unit apartment complex.

The news was reported Thursday by The Herald-Times.

The complex is scheduled to have a ground breaking in the spring of 2022 and be open to tenants in the summer of 2023.

The majority of apartments will be studios, while one-, two- and four-bedroom units will also be available.

The Bloomington Plan Commission approved the site plan on Tuesday evening. However, additional approvals will be required before final approval can be made.

The creamery smokestack – a downtown landmark for decades – will be retained in the process.

People living in the apartment complex will be in close proximity to the B-Line Trail and public transportation. As a result, the parking requirements will be less than other new apartment buildings around Bloomington.

