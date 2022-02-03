WGCL News — What Is Wordle?

Are you a Wordle fanatic?

Jim Inman Photo: TheVerge.com

The online game – guessing a five-letter word in six chances – has become a phenomenon.

And the creator of the game, Josh Wardle, has sold the rights to Wordle to The New York Times.

In an article Monday, The Times said the game was purchased for a price “in the low seven figures.” Wardle, a software engineer from Brooklyn, NY, created the game during the pandemic after being in lockdown and looking for a fun activity.

Currently Wordle is available on a website, has no ads and a sleek appearance. There is currently no cost to play the game. When it first appeared online on November 1, 90 people played Wordle.

By the middle of January 2022, 300,000 people were playing the game. Today, millions of people are going to the game daily, as well as sharing their scores on social media.

The New York Times is working to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025, according to Monday’s article.

The Times reported that the game would “initially remain free to new and existing players.”

***

Check your GPS – Jordan Avenue is turning into Eagleson Avenue this week.

In a press release from the City of Bloomington, city crews have been installing updated street signs on the stretch of Jordan Avenue from 17th Street to Davis Street.

The renaming comes after Indiana University’s seventh president, David Starr Jordan, was found to have connections to the eugenics movement.

A section of Jordan Avenue on the IU campus will also be renamed to Eagleson Avenue.

The name Eagleson honors a Black family in Bloomington who have made significant contributions to the area. Halson V. Eagleson was born a slave in 1851 and moved to Bloomington in the 1880s, according the press release. He became a barber and fathered six children who attended Indiana University.