WGCL News — We’re Back to School

Local schools will welcome back students in the coming days.

Don’t forget – school buses will be hitting the streets in the coming days. MCCSC schools welcome students back on Wednesday, August 4 and RBB students return on Wednesday, August 11.

Moving trucks will be out soon as well, as students return to attend Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University.

Jordan Avenue, one of the main routes through the campus of Indiana University, may soon have a new name.

City and university officials are recommending that Jordan Avenue have two names – one in the city-owned section and the other in the university-owned area.

The city section would be named for the Eagleson family. According to a news release, Halson Vashon Eagleson was born into slavery in 1851 and arrived in Bloomington during the 1880s.

For the area on the university side, the street would be named for Mattie Jacobs Fuller, a woman born into slavery in 1856 and lived in Bloomington from 1860 through 1940. Fuller was a supporter of the Bethel AME Church located on North Rogers Street.

The decision on renaming Jordan Avenue falls to the Bloomington Plan Commission as well as the IU Naming Committee and the IU Board of Trustees.

Jordan Avenue – along with Jordan Hall and the Jordan Parking Garage – were named for former IU president David Starr Jordan. Jordan was involved in activities that ultimately led to the Holocaust. The university has plans to rename the building and garage names as well.

Congratulations to the 2021 10 Under 40 honorees, recognized Wednesday evening. The inductees were celebrated at a ceremony presented by The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

During a night that celebrated the 1980s, attendees enjoyed appetizers and cocktails inside the Switchyard Park Pavilion. Over 170 guests – many wearing face masks in light of recent concerns about COVID-19 – were on hand to acknowledge the winners.

The 2021 10 Under 40 class included:

Gloria Howell, Indiana University

Jay Nelson – RCV Roofing, Siding and Gutters

Kaisa Goodman – City of Bloomington

Peter Iversen – IU Foundation

Geng Wang – Civic Champs

Lauren Dexter-Burns – Bloomington Health Foundation

Adam Gross – Ivy Tech Community College

Shatoyia Moss – City of Bloomington

Hilary Fleck – Monroe County History Center

Abby Henkel – IU Environmental Resilience Institute