WGCL News — Welcome Back, IU

Indiana University students have returned to Bloomington

As Indiana University students return to Bloomington – one week ahead of classes – the US Supreme Court says it will not hear a case on vaccinations for students, faculty and staff of the school.

Last Thursday Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett responded to a request from eight IU students. The students have been fighting the requirement IU implemented that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The university has allowed for exemptions based on religious or medical reasons.

Barrett’s actions mark the first time the Supreme Court has given voice regarding a vaccine mandate. Various businesses, local and state governments and other organizations are making vaccinations required for employees and volunteers.

Justice Barrett handles emergency matters for the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, which includes Indiana.

The decision comes after other courts and appeal panels sided with Indiana University on its requirement for vaccinations.

As campus prepares for the upcoming school year, everyone will be required to wear a mask while indoors on any Indiana University campus.

Last Thursday afternoon a Spencer-Owen County Community Schools bus was involved in an accident in Gosport. The driver of the car involved in the accident, Ronald Denton, died as a result of his injuries.

Denton, 61, of Indianapolis, was identified by the Indiana State Police. He was driving a 2003 Toyota when the accident occurred.

Twelve students and the bus driver were on the bus when the accident occurred on Thursday around 4:00 pm. The Indiana State Police reported that witnesses saw the vehicle driven by Denton was driving erratically as it approached the school bus. The bus driver directed the bus toward the shoulder of the road to avoid the vehicle, but Denton struck the bus head-on.

The accident was the second bus accident in the area on Thursday. A Monroe County Community School bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The bus driver, his child and two students were on the bus when it struck a tree. The driver’s child was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

On August 16, 1977, the King of Rock and Roll – Elvis Presley – died at the age of 42. Presley was found unconscious in his Memphis, Tennessee home and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was reported as a heart attack, likely brought on by his addiction to various drugs.

Today, Presley remains the best-selling solo music artist, according to Guinness World Records, with sales estimated up to 500 million. He also holds the record for the most songs charting Billboard’s Top Forty (115) and the most gold albums (101).