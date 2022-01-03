WGCL News — Water Rates Rising

Water rates are rising for city customers.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

City water users will see an increase in their rates this year.

According to a press release from the City of Bloomington, the rate increase was approved by the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission on December 22 of last year. The new rates for metered service are the first increases in five years, and will be implemented in 2022 and 2024.

City of Bloomington Utilities customers will see the new rate in their February bill.

The press release says that a typical CBU customer served by a 5/8-inch meter and consuming 3,000 gallons of water per month will see an increase of $1.09 per month.

The increase in funding will be used to improve services like filtration and emergency power generation, according to the press release.

***

Just days away from hitting 100 years young, Hollywood legend Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve.

The Emmy-winning actress died Friday at her California home.

With a career in entertainment spanning eight decades, White started in radio before moving to the new medium of television. She hosted a live program six days a week for five-and-a-half hours – a time she called “television college.”

Over the years she appeared in a number of game shows as well as television series. White won Emmys for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens, the Happy Homemaker, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and as Rose Nylund, the naïve Minnesota girl on “The Golden Girls.”

In her 80s White saw renewed interest, beginning with a Super Bowl ad for Snickers. That ad led to a Facebook campaign for White to host Saturday Night Live – which she did in 2010 at age 89. White won an Emmy for the guest spot.

Apart from her Hollywood life, White was a strong advocate for animal rights.

A documentary film will be shown nationwide on January 17 – White’s 100th birthday – with insights on her life and career.

***

Do you still have your Christmas tree or wreath out?

If the items are natural, you have options to dispose of them.

City residents can set out their live trees and wreaths from now until the end of January on the designated yard waste day.

In Monroe County, live trees and wreaths may be recycled through January 8th at any Monroe County Solid Waste District location.

All trees and wreaths should be clear of any ornaments or wires.