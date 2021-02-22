WGCL News — Water Main Break Downtown Saturday

Jim Inman (Photo: Hoosiertimes.com)

With warmer temperatures expected this week, it’s no surprise that the snow is starting to melt.

However, that water that was flowing downtown on Saturday wasn’t melting… it was from a water main break at South Walnut and East Fourth streets, just south of the downtown square.

According to Holly McLauchlin, communications specialist for the City of Bloomington Utilities, pipes can break when there are significant changes in temperature. As of Sunday afternoon, the cause of the break was still uncertain.

The water main break caused the road pavement to break, adding additional problems to the situations.

Water service was shut off as the City of Bloomington Utilities team worked to repair the issue.

Colorado residents witnessed something out of a movie this past weekend… only it was all real.

A Boeing 777-200 had left Denver International Airport to Honolulu with more than 240 passengers and crew when the right engine erupted in a huge explosion. Passengers on the plane were listening to an in-flight announcement when the “catastrophic failure” occurred.

The explosion was visible from the ground, as residents of Broomfield, Colorado watched pieces of the engine casing, fiberglass and insulation fell from the sky.

The plane was able to safely return to the Denver airport, with no one on board or on the ground injured.

However, debris across the area could be found. At one home, a large circular piece of the engine sat outside a front door. Sports fields had debris in them, and neighborhoods had police tape roping off yards and areas where smaller pieces of debris had landed.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying the airplane experienced a right-engine failure just after takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Most passengers were rebooked on a new flight to Hawaii, while some chose to stay in a hotel overnight.