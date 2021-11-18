WGCL News — Wanted: Bus Drivers

School bus drivers are needed in Bloomington.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

It’s not easy being a school bus driver.

During a meeting Tuesday night with the Monroe County Community School Corporation board of trustees, a number of bus drivers attended to express the challenges they are experiencing.

When school started in August, the school district reported a shortage of 14 drivers. That number is now 22.

Parents have had concerns about children being late arriving to school and returning home, as many drivers are having to do two extra routes a day. MCCSC has also resorted to having maintenance workers and transportation staff stepping in to drive buses each day.

During Tuesday’s meeting superintendent Jeff Hauswald said there would be an update on bus efficiency and new technologies at the December 14 board meeting.

***

High-speed internet may be coming for the majority of Bloomington.

On Tuesday the City of Bloomington signed a letter of intent to work with Meridiam, a public infrastructure developer. The plan is for the company to build and operate a high-speed broadband network that would reach at least 85 percent of Bloomington residents.

The network will be an open-access model, meaning any service provide could access the system through a leasing agreement.

The plan is part of the city’s plan for digital equity for residents.

The full agreement with Meridiam is scheduled for December 31, and construction would begin next year.

The reach of the service is planned to include areas of the county scheduled for annexation.

***

If you spot someone with mouse ears on their head today, they have a good reason to celebrate.

Mickey Mouse, the star of the Disney franchise, celebrates his 93rd birthday today. Mickey first appeared on film November 18, 1928. The film, “Steamboat Willie,” premiered in New York and featured synchronized music, animation and sound effects. Mickey’s girlfriend, Minnie Mouse, also appeared in the black-and-white animated film.

Mickey Mouse was created by Walt Disney, and continues to be part of global entertainment. Between theme parks, movies, music, clothing, toys and video games – to name a few – Mickey Mouse is one of the most famous fictional characters in the world.