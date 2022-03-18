WGCL News — Walmart Center Burns in Plainfield

A Wednesday fire in Plainfield could be seen for miles.

Jim Inman Photo: ABC7 Chicago

A massive fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis.

A Walmart Fulfillment Center in Plainfield had approximately 1,000 employees inside when the fire broke out. The facility is about 1.2 million square feet, according to the Indianapolis Star. No one died in the fire, and all employees were able to evacuate without injury. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

More than 20 fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire, which still smoldered on Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen for miles around the area.

Officials have not determined the cause of the blaze.

Environmental experts in the area have been monitoring the situation to determine any short- and long-term health concerns.

The center housed a wide range of items, including food, electronics and clothing. There was a large amount of cardboard inside as well.

***

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed another new law into effect that impacts Indiana school board meetings.

The law – which takes effect July 1 – will require that school boards offer an oral public comment period at all public meetings. This would include any meetings that are held virtually.

The decision came as a result of challenging situations at school board meeting where comments were suspended or restricted from the public.

In the original bill, the law would have extended to meetings from state and local public agencies, including city and county council meetings. However, that language was removed.

School boards will need to adopt rules that will allow public comment periods during meetings and maintain order. Time limits may be included as well as the option of removing disruptive attendees.

***

