WGCL News — Virtual Learning for Hoosiers

“Virtual Learning” is now part of our world.

Over the last year, virtual learning has become a key part of education for all ages.

Through a grant-funded program, Indiana University is designing courses for teachers and students in grades K-12. The program goal is to improve the quality of virtual education for everyone involved.

Courses are designed to help in case of another shutdown or to assist with in-person learning.

The courses were created though a collaborative effort of approximately 180 Indiana educators as well as IU faculty and staff from different campuses and departments.

The grant funding also helps with professional development for educators to better use and understand virtual learning tools.

Currently more than 60 courses are available – for free – for any Indiana teacher to use.

***

The Fourth of July weekend included a shooting in Crestmont Park.

On Friday, two people were injured when someone fired a weapon into the playground located on the north side of Bloomington. One man was shot and a woman nearby had injuries in her foot from bullet fragments.

A number of shots were reported just after 6:30 pm, according to a report from the Bloomington Police Department.

The woman did not seek medical treatment for her injuries.

Witnesses said that the injured man was picked up and put into a car, according to BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo. The man came to the emergency room for treatment.

Police reported that eight shell casings were found on North Illinois street, west of the playground area. The .223 shell casings are the kind of ammunition found in manual and semiautomatic rifles as well as some handguns.

The City of Bloomington is working with the police on the matter.

***

On July 1, Indiana put into law that popcorn was the official state snack.

In Wisconsin, the vote is on for a state cheese.

The state Assembly committee will be hearing a bill to make Colby cheese the official state cheese. Colby cheese was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago in… Colby, Wisconsin.

If you’re a cheese fan, be sure to give Wisconsin some respect. The state produces 3.4 billion pounds of cheese annually – more than any other state.

According to the USDA, the most popular Wisconsin cheeses… Mozzarella, cheddar and some Italian variations.