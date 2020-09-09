WGCL News — Victims Identified in Weekend Slaying

By: Keith Klein (Photos: Amazon, Herald Times)

Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields has identified the members of a Bloomington family shot and killed over the weekend.

The deceased are 61-year-old Jeffrey Mumper;his wife, 54-year-old Annamarie Mumper; their daughter, 26-year-old Emma Mumper, and their son,18-year-old Jakob Mumper.

Police believe Jeffrey Mumper killed his wife and children Sunday before killing himself.

Police got a call just after 10 AM Sunday from a woman who went to pick up her friend and didn’t get an answer at the housein Bloomington’s Hyde Park.

She, then, used a key to get inside and discovered her friend dead. The woman called 911.Police have not released a possible motive.

Hoosiers have a little over 30 days to register to vote for the 2020 general election.

Indiana law cuts off voter registration 29 days before an election. This year, that means Hoosiers have until the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 5 to register.

You may do so at the local county clerk or election administrator’s office. People can also register online, at IndianaVoters.com. There, they can check their registration, see which candidates will be on their ballot, and apply to vote by mail.

There are a dozen reasons you can legally vote by mail, including you’ll be absent from the county or working the entire time polls are open on Election Day. You must request a vote-by-mail ballot by Oct. 22, though state officials suggest doing so – and returning the ballot – as soon as possible.

With local schools open for in-person and virtual teaching, IU’s School of Education is offering free virtual tutoring for K-12 students, through Thanksgiving. The tutors are School of Education teacher candidates. Students will be matched with a teacher candidate based on availability and grade level. Requests can be made at: go.iu.edu/3ayw