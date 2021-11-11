WGCL News — Veteran’s Day

Today is Veteran’s Day.

Jim Inman Photo: Arlington National Cemetery

One hundred years ago today, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. The occasion marked three years of peace after the end of The Great War, or World War I.

The tomb is the final resting place for an unidentified World War I service member. In 1958 the remains of Unknowns from World War II and the Korean War were added to the tomb. In 1984, remains from an Unknown in Vietnam joined the others.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is guarded every hour of every day.

Thank you to all the men and women of the US Armed Forces who have served our country.

***

Congratulations to the IU Men’s Soccer team. The Hoosiers defeated Northwestern Wednesday afternoon, 1-0, after more than 90 minutes of play.

The win takes IU to Penn State this Sunday, where the Hoosiers will play for the Big Ten Championship title.

***

A controlled burn event is still smoldering in Bloomington.

Last Friday a home on South High Street was burned in a training exercise for the Bloomington Fire Department. The project was approved through the Indiana Department of Energy Management.

Prior to the fire, elements of the home – asbestos, vinyl siding and other toxic materials – were removed.

However, lead paint was not recognized in the approval.

During Friday’s exercise, pieces of paint were found across the neighborhood. Testing of the paint flakes determined they were laced with lead.

The IDEM did not mention lead paint in their approval process.

On Saturday the City of Bloomington issued a press release, stating it had contracted with Servpro to initiate an environmental cleanup. However, the process was halted almost immediately, stating an assessment needed to be done.

Servpro eventually stepped out of the contract.

City Council member Dave Rollo is working with residents in the area on the clean-up process.