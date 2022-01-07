WGCL News — Vaccines for County Employees

Vaccine policies are set for Monroe County employees.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners have implemented a new policy for employees regarding COVID-19.

On Wednesday the board approved a policy that will require nearly all full- and part-time Monroe County employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not vaccinated will need to commit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

The board adopted the policy to be in compliance with guidelines created by OSHA, or the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The guidelines require employers with at least 100 employees to have a written policy regarding vaccinations.

Employers who do not adhere to the guidelines could see fines in the thousands of dollars for each violation.

The policy will not impact employees who work exclusively outdoors or remotely.

The man who barricaded himself in an IMU hotel room late Monday night was charged with three misdemeanors Wednesday.

Cecil L. Gilbert appeared before Monroe County Circuit Court judge Valeri Haughton, asking for a public defender.

Gilbert did not appear to have a permanent address, and Haughton did not release him during the meeting.

Gilbert took over a room at the Biddle Hotel, inside the Indiana Memorial Union, late Monday evening. He claimed to have a weapon and that he was holding his family hostage in the room.

IU Police evacuated the IMU, and eventually removed Gilbert from the room. No one was injured during the situation.

Music fans won’t like the news.

The Grammy Awards have been postponed for the second year in a row, due to the pandemic.

The 2022 ceremony was scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, the Recording Academy and CBS issued a statement Wednesday saying the awards program would be indefinitely postponed.

The 2021 Grammys were held six weeks after the original date.

Cold temperatures are expected this weekend across southern Indiana. Plan ahead before your travels – make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas, you have a cell phone charger and emergency supplies. No one wants to be stranded without water, a blanket, a flashlight and a warm coat.