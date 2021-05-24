WGCL News — Vaccinations Required for All Students, Faculty and Staff at IU for 2021

Jim Inman (Photo: Hoosiertimes.com Rich Janzaruk)

When Indiana University returns in the fall, all students, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“It wasn’t a decision that was taken overnight, that’s for sure,” said Dr. Lana Dbeibo, director of vaccine initiatives with IU’s Medical Response Team and an assistant professor of infectious diseases with the IU School of Medicine. “This requirement came as a result of this motivation or goal to be able to transition our community to as normal as possible.”

The announcement from the university states that consequences will be administered to those who do not have at least one dose by July 1, 2021. These consequences include students having their class registrations revoked and IU systems would be blocked.

For faculty and staff, IU would no longer employ any faculty or staff who do not receive a vaccination, according to the announcement. The announcement noted that even remote-working staff much be vaccinated.

Exemptions will be rare and would be for religious or medical reasons.

The requirement is not unique for IU, as hundreds of colleges across the nation are requiring vaccinations in some capacity for students and faculty. Notre Dame has made similar requirements for the fall semester.

Purdue University is taking a different course, asking students and faculty to be vaccinated and having the unvaccinated participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

As of Sunday, more than 2.4 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated in Indiana.

In the early days of YouTube, before social media, funny videos were uploaded to share with family and friends… and ultimately, the world.

Now, one of the first “viral videos” – Charlie bit my finger – has been deleted by the owners of the video so that the legal rights can be sold.

The 2007 video – which has been viewed more than 882 million times – features three-year-old Harry and Charlie, his one-year-old brother. Harry is holding Charlie and talking to the camera, when Charlie grabs his finger and bites down. Harry goes from laughing to tearing up, saying “Ouch, Charlie. That really hurt.”

Charlie responds with a big grin and a giggle.

The Davies-Carr family, who own the video, decided to auction the rights to the video in an NFT form. An NFT is a non-fungible token, a one-of-a-kind “trading card,” of sorts, in the cryptocurrency world.

The video sold on Sunday for an amazing $760,999 after a heavy bidding war.