WGCL News — Vaccinations Now Available for 45 and Older

Jim Inman (Photo: ourshot.in.gov)

With vaccines becoming more available, Indiana continues to drop the age for those wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Tuesday, state health officials opened vaccinations to Hoosiers age 45 and older. This comes about two weeks after the state dropped the age requirement to 50 and older.

Indiana teachers and those in education are eligible to receive the vaccine, regardless of age. Healthcare workers can also receive the vaccine.

The state’s website on COVID-19 – ourshot.in.gov – offers details about vaccination locations, what vaccines are being provided at what locations and scheduling opportunities. Hoosiers may also call 211 to schedule a vaccination appointment, but callers may experience long wait times due to the requests for vaccination.

More than 400,000 Hoosiers are in the 45 to 50 age group – the newest ones able to receive the vaccine. As of Tuesday afternoon over 850,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, with nearly 15,000 residents receiving the vaccination on Monday.

Monroe County residents can go to the IU Health Bloomington Medical Arts Building or the Monroe Convention Center. Beginning April 1 vaccinations will move from the convention center to Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall.

While IU men’s basketball begins its search for a new head coach, the women’s basketball team is setting their sights on the NCAA Tournament. Teri Moren’s Hoosiers coming into the tourney as a #4 seed – the highest in the history of the program.

The Hoosiers will compete in the Mercado region, facing #13 see Virginia Commonwealth University on Monday afternoon at 2:00 pm. The game will be played in San Antonio, Texas and will air on ESPNU. The teams haven’t faced each other since December 2004 – and IU defeated VCU 63-41.

The regional competition brings several new potential opponents to IU – the only two Big Ten opponents are Michigan State and Rutgers.

The women’s basketball team is coming off a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan State, 69-61.