WGCL News — Vaccination Clinic at Convention Center Open

Today, Monroe County is opening a vaccine clinic at the Convention Center. The State Department of Health expanded eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 80 and older. 21-thousand people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes of registration, said Penny Caudill, Department Administrator of Monroe County Health.

“This is a population that is very excited and looking forward to getting vaccinated.

More than 2,800 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Monroe County, according to the Indiana COVID-19 dashboard . The county has not yet reported to the state that anybody has completed their second dose, though most of the second doses will be administered starting next week.

The sign at Seminary Park says those camping overnight must leave by 11 p.m. tonight .

Although park rules do not allow overnight occupants between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the city relaxed its enforcement after officers last month cleared everyone and everything out.

“Nobody is allowed to occupy the public right-of-way at any time,” said Mary Catherine Carmichael, the city’s Director of Public Engagement.

The notice also lists the location and phone number of every local shelter that has available beds and services for those experiencing homelessness.

An Indiana Federal Judge ruled more measures have to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Terre Haute Federal Prison facility before executions could continue.

Three more executions were scheduled at the facility this week, including the first woman put to death by the federal government if the judge’s injunction is lifted.

Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana wrote the federal government’s poor management of the previous 10 executions “has created a substantial risk” that plaintiffs in the case, who are two prisoners at the Terre Haute facility not on death row, and other inmates and staff may contract the virus. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs celebrated the ruling.