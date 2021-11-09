WGCL News — US Borders Reopen

The US borders have reopened.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

After more than 600 days, international travelers are welcome back to the United States.

The United States travel guidelines adjusted Monday, allowing foreign air passengers the opportunity to travel into the country. Passengers would need to test negative for the coronavirus before leaving their country, and must provide documentation of full vaccination if over the age of 18.

For those coming to the US by land or ship, proof of vaccination would be required.

Many Americans are excited for the news – even with social media and video streaming options, the lift on travel bans will allow family and friends to be together again.

The US began its first travel ban in February 2020 with China. As the coronavirus covered the globe, more than 30 countries were added to the list.

***

Monroe County’s mask mandate will likely not be going away anytime soon.

That news comes from The Herald-Times on Monday.

Monroe County Health Department administrator Penny Caudill said that Monroe County has seen an increase in cases over the last week. The latest report shows 121 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

Last month that number dipped below 100.

Caudill told the newspaper that the mask mandate will be in effect “for a minimum of two more weeks and probably several weeks beyond.”

Monroe County’s vaccination rate is just over 57%. That number is expected to rise as children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to be vaccinated.

The mask mandate for the county will be rescinded when the number of cases drops below 50 per 100,000.

***

Two men were shot early Sunday morning on Bloomington’s west side.

Bloomington Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at approximately 4:30 am on South Basswood Drive.

The identities of the men have not yet been released to the public.

One man – a 36-year-old Bloomington resident – died at the scene from his wounds. The other man, who was reported as a 46-year-old resident of Bloomington, was transported to Methodist Hospital via helicopter.

Any information about the shooting may be shared with BPD Detective Wade Berry.