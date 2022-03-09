WGCL News — US Bans Russian Energy

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is impacting global energy…

As the Russian and Ukraine battle continues, the White House announced a ban on all Russian energy products Tuesday.

President Joe Biden spoke from Washington, saying “Russian oil will no longer be accepted at US ports.”

The news comes as gas prices surge for Americans, just as spring break travel begins and weeks before summer vacations.

The ban includes the purchases of Russian crude oil, a number of petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal, according to a USA Today article.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said later Tuesday that Britain will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

More than 40% of Russia’s economy is reliant on oil and gas production. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of oil and the second-largest producer of gas.

***

A new nonprofit has been created to connect Indiana University student athletes with organizations around Indiana.

Hoosiers for Good Inc will raise funds to support Indiana charities by connecting with IU student athletes wanting to use their names, image and likenesses in philanthropic ways.

Several charities have agreed to work with Hoosiers for Good, including Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bloomington the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical, will serve as the chair and president of the nonprofit.

***

Today recognizes a special American icon named Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Don’t recognize the name? What if I said “Barbie?”

Today is National Barbie Day, which falls on the doll’s official birthday. Created in 1959 by Ruth Handler, Barbie has been part of toy collections for millions of children around the globe. The doll was named for Handler’s daughter, Barbara… and later Barbie’s friend Ken was named for Handler’s son.

Some fast facts from barbiemedia.com…

The first Barbie doll sold for $3.00, and the first commercial for the 11.5” figure aired during a 1959 episode of the Mickey Mouse Club.

Barbie had more than 200 jobs since she was created, including an astronaut, firefighter and businesswoman.

And Barbie’s Dreamhouse, introduced in 1962… one of those sells every two minutes.