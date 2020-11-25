WGCL News — Unemployment Numbers Rising due to CORONAVIRUS

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

The coronavirus has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression.

Additionally, Feeding America says food banks are serving 60% more families than a year ago. 80% of the food banks have seen an increase in demand.

Food banks have “become accustomed” to the growing demand for services. Feeding America says 40% of those going to food banks this year are doing so for the first time.

With food prices increasing at the fastest rate in 50 years predictions are that 1 in 4 children could face hunger this year.

Feeding America said 60% of the food banks need volunteers as well as donations.

You know about the CDC’s caution on traveling during the pandemic, and sports sites severely reducing fans allowed into venues. Grandparents Missy and Barry Buchanan faced that travel dilemma for this Thanksgiving. Following the NFL and College example, the Buchanan’s found a way to make the trip to their kids’ house, but not the way you’d expect. They sent cardboard cutouts of themselves.

The cutouts watch over the entire downstairs. The kids pass them as they go to bed every night and say goodnight to them. The grandkids think it’s pretty funny.

We wish we could be together and we found a way to do that and celebrate one another, the Buchanan’s said.

The original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, just celebrated her 94th birthday.

Cook was born in 1926. In 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face for the baby food advertising campaign. An artist entered the now-famous sketch, done in charcoal, to the contest.

In 1931, the baby sketch was adopted as Gerber’s official trademark, appearing on all of the company’s packaging since then.

Cook went on to become a mystery novelist and an English teacher.