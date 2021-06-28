WGCL News — Unemployment Benefits Return

Jim Inman (Photo: BostonHerald.com)

Federal unemployment benefits are returning to Hoosiers.

After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stopped federal pandemic unemployment benefits to Hoosiers, a Marion County judge has temporarily halted the order.

On Friday, Judge John Hanley issued the order in response to a lawsuit made by Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis and four Hoosiers. Hanley’s order will go until the lawsuit.

The unemployment benefits were part of the CARES Act, a federal program that was established by Congress to help Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is scheduled to go through September 9.

Last month, Holcomb said Indiana would end the distributions on June 19. The decision was made as employers across the state look to hire people as the state and national economy works to return to normal. Holcomb has noted that as many as 116,000 jobs will be open to Hoosiers in the coming months.

The CARES Act benefits have assisted hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers by boosting unemployment benefits and expanding the number of people eligible for unemployment support.

Many Hoosiers upset about the sudden stop of benefits have concerns about child care, job changes, retirement benefits and other challenges.

***

Thirty-six years ago, a new jail was built in downtown Bloomington.

A report presented last week says a new jail needs to be built, as well as reducing the number of incarcerated individuals.

The report, which was delayed one year by the pandemic, was made during a joint meeting of the county commissioners and county council.

The jail – known as the Zietlow Justice Center – has “far exceeded its structural and functional life cycle, despite all its renovations,” according to consultant Kenneth Ray.

The report said there would be a cost of more than $56 million to fix physical defects, security problems and physical deterioration, among other needs.

Eve Hill, another consultant on the project, told attendees during the meeting that Monroe County should look at overseeing the court system and jail in regard to the impact on the community. Hill suggested hiring someone or creating a committee that would work to reduce the number of people sent to jail.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for July 7 after the county commissioners and council review the 300-page report.

***

Don’t forget… the Monroe County Fair is running now through July 4!

Visit MonroeCountyFairgrounds.in for information