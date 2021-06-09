WGCL News — Unannounced Military Training Exercise Surprises Residents

Jim Inman (Photo: NPR)

If your Monday night dreams were filled with the sounds of helicopters and explosions… you may not have been dreaming.

Residents of Bloomington’s south side may have heard the sounds of military training exercises late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some were aware of the news, through public flyers reportedly posted around the area, but many residents were shocked by the noise.

The Herald-Times contacted Elise Van Pool, deputy public affairs officer for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The soldiers participating in the local training are stationed there.

Van Pool said Army officials reach out to local cities and law enforcement to provide advance notice to residents about the trainings. Van Pool said many areas use social media and local news to communicate the information, but it was not done in this instance.

The City of Bloomington was aware of the exercises, according to a statement from Yaël Ksander, city spokesperson, but were asked to limit public notice of the training event.

“The military requested that broad public notification not be issued in order to compromise the safety/security of the exercise,” the City’s statement noted.

Flyers were reportedly distributed in certain areas. The notice, which showed up in multiple social media posts, was a basic, typed message with red and black ink. There was no Army logo or image on the notice or contact information for questions.

Late Tuesday afternoon the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that more military training would occur Tuesday evening northwest of Ellettsville.

***

Most everyone likes some type of music… and most everyone has a favorite way of listening.

During the pandemic, there was a resurgence of vinyl records, and music lovers are discovering old and new classics on albums.

According to the Record Industry Association of America, vinyl record sales took a huge jump in 2020, growing 29% to over $626 million and surpassing sales of compact discs.

The interest in records has helped many local independent music shops around the country, as customers came in to find a used album or two… and then found more used and new to purchase.

This Saturday, June 12, marks the first of two Record Store Days this year (the second will be July 17). Many artists are making exclusive records available on Record Store Days only – which also makes the items more collectible.

Record albums and compact discs make up about $1.1 billion in annual sales, according to the Record Industry Association of America – about one-tenth of the $10 billion spent annually on streaming audio services.

And what about cassette tapes? They still find a spot on the shelves today.

If you’re looking for more information on Record Store Day, visit recordstoreday.com.