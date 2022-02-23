WGCL News — Twos On Tuesday

There were a lot of twos in yesterday’s date.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Yesterday was a day for twos… Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

In numbers – 02/22/2022.

Aberli and Hank Spear of North Carolina had a special reason to celebrate the day. Their daughter was born on 2/22/22… at 2:22 am… in room number 2.

The baby was born at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina.

The hospital is part of Cone Health, who made the announcement of the birthday.

Adding to the family’s joy is that Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and becoming pregnant was an unlikely experience.

However, Judah Grace Spear arrived safe and sound.

No reports on if her weight or length had any twos in it.

***

Live in Indiana, but work anywhere?

With advances in technology, and adjustments made because of the pandemic, many organizations have shifted to remote staffing – where employees can live anywhere, and work from home.

A bill that included a statewide program to attract remote workers to the Hoosier state was modified in the statehouse this week.

Senate Bill 361 would have awarded grants to employees of companies based outside of Indiana that lived in the Hoosier state. Qualifying individuals would have received up to $15,000 from the Indiana Destination Development Corporation to help with costs such as moving, internet or co-working space.

The idea behind the grant program – to have workers earning out-of-state income to spend in-state, and contributing to Indiana taxes.

The House Ways and Means committee removed the language, instead creating a fund that would be publicly and privately sourced. Those funds will be used to attract out-of-state workers with less regulation than the original bill.

***

As public events and activities come on the horizon, the City of Bloomington is hosting a food festival in April.

The International Food & Art Festival is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 in downtown Bloomington. The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department are organizing the afternoon event to highlight a variety of artists and cuisine from around the world.

The festival will be held on Fourth Street – often regarded as Restaurant Row – and the public will be able to enjoy a variety of foods and art.