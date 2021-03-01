WGCL News — Twitter Announces “Super Followers” Program

Jim Inman (Photo: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Do you have a Twitter account? Do you have more than 100 followers?

You may be on your way to the big time. #FollowMe

Twitter – one of the big social media programs in the world – has announced a “Super Followers” program, allowing users to subscribe to favorite accounts. The subscription – with varying pricing – would allow followers access to private postings. This could include videos, concerts, newsletters and more.

The “Super Followers” program will likely become available later in 2021.

The news of the program came last week as Twitter executives announced that they project doubling their annual revenue from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion in 2023.

Twitter also plans to have 315 million users within the next two years. Currently Twitter has 192 million users.

Who has the most followers on Twitter? In fourth place, singer Rihanna… third is singer Katy Perry… second is singer Justin Bieber… and with 129 million followers, former president Barack Obama.

If you spent any time online this weekend, you may have seen some moving photos. Literally.

Deep Nostalgia service, a program offered through My Heritage, uses an artificial intelligence program to take still images and give them life. It’s a cross between the “live” photos offered by iPhones and the Hogwarts portraits from Harry Potter.

Users can upload any photo to the service after signing up for an account. The system analyzes the image and the applies various movements to the image. Suddenly a great-great grandfather can nod, blink and smile… or a beloved family member who has passed away can come to life again for a few seconds.

Social media took advantage of the new program… users created videos of not only family members, but celebrities, authors, historical figures and more. Edgar Allen Poe… Alexander the Great… even ancient statues from archaeological expeditions.