WGCL News — Travel Mask Mandate Lifted

Masks on public transportation are gone… for now.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Last week US District Judge Kathryn K. Mizelle struck down the federal mask mandate on airplanes, buses and trains. The ruling stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority and failed to follow proper procedures for making rules.

The decision by Mizelle, who serves the District Court for the Middle District of Florida, means many travelers will no longer be required to wear masks.

Locally, passengers on Bloomington Transit and IU buses will not be required to mask up before boarding. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask may still do so.

As the school year ends for IU and the local school systems, vacation travel isn’t far behind. Anyone flying will not need to wear a mask.

The Transportation Safety Administration’s mask requirement was set to expire in early May.

***

We all make a list of items we routinely need at the grocery store – milk, eggs, bread, cheese, to name a few.

However, a python isn’t something you would expect to find while shopping at Walmart.

According to FOX 59, a shopper at the Bloomington Walmart store noticed a python underneath a shelf. The woman recognized the pattern on the snake and notified the store.

The next day the animal was taken to the local animal shelter.

According to the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control Facebook page, the snake has been nicknamed Wolverine and is looking for a forever home.

***

The Poplars Building, located on 7th Street, will soon become part of local history.

Indiana University is seeking bids for demolition of the building.

According to Beth Feickert, capital planning project specialist for the university, there is no set time when the demolition will begin. Once the facility is torn down, there are no immediate plans to build on the land.

Built in the 1960s, the Poplars Building has been used as a hotel and dormitory. In recent years it held administrative offices for the university.

The parking garage on 6th Street will remain in place.