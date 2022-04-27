WGCL News — Tragedy In Owen County

Two children died in a tragic accident Saturday in Owen County.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

An Indianapolis family was visiting Indian Oaks Campground in northern Owen County. The family was traveling in a golf cart when a large dead tree fell down in a heavy wind.

According to a news release, a 911 call was placed around 2:00 pm Saturday.

Owen County Coroner Angi Frank stated the children – aged 8 and 9 – died of accidental blunt-force trauma.

The children were identified as Alexander Clark and his sister, Ziva.

Indian Oaks Campground is located 12 miles north of Spencer, and is a family-owned facility.

***

A Walmart distribution center in Plainfield will not reopen after a fire last month.

The warehouse was destroyed in a March 16 fire which burned for nearly three days. Approximately 1,000 employees were inside the building at the time of the blaze, and nearly all escaped without injury.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development received a notice of facility closure on April 22. Walmart said that damage to the warehouse was too extensive to reopen the facility in the near future.

More than 2,000 people were employed at the facility, and nearly half have accepted new roles with the company. Walmart is working with remaining employees to find positions in the area or assist with job searches.

***

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data Tuesday that stated COVID-19 may have spread even more than originally thought at the end of last year.

The CDC reported that blood drawn for medical purposes between December 2021 and February 2022 found antibodies to the COVID-19 virus in nearly 60% of people.

That number was up from one-third from the previous three months.

In adults under 50, 37% had antibodies in December. In February that number was 64%. For adults over 65, the numbers jumped from 19% to 33%.

The largest increase was in children, where the antibody rate went from 45% to 75%.

The CDC will release more information next week detailing the impact of the omicron BA.1 variation.