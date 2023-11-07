WGCL NEWS — Today Is Election Day

By Diane Daily

It’s election day in Indiana. Bloomington voters can cast their ballot for mayor, council at large, District 4 council representative and City Clerk. They will also decide if they favor an MCCSC referendum to expand early childcare education. The City’s Board of Election Commissioners has detailed information on their webstie that includes maps of the polling places around town. Polls are open until 6:00 tonight.

Last week, much of Indiana was hit by an arctic blast that brought snow to some areas of the state. This week, temperatures are fairly mild, but INDOT is urging us to get ready for the upcoming winter weather. Hoosier motorists should keep a winter care kit in their cars during the cold weather months with basic items including bottled water, non-perishable snacks, a flashlight, jumper cables and a phone charger.

There will be additional resources available for Saturday’s Veterans Day race at Switchyard Park. This year, organizers have added vendors and sponsors that promote mental health for veterans and first responders. The city will also provide information about suicide prevention and the 988 suicide and crisis hotline. Proceeds from the race will support health and wellness initiatives for Monroe County veterans and first responders.

Hootie & the Blowfish are coming to the Ruoff Music Center on their “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour next year.” The band will be in concert on June 8th along with opening acts Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00.