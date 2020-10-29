WGCL News — Time to Fall Back, Check Smoke Dectectors Sunday

By: Keith Klein (Photo: New Castle News)

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend. That means you will set your clocks back by one hour.

The change will happen early Sunday morning. Clocks will officially change at 2 am, falling back to 1 am.

It is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The Kroger Co. announced it will be the first U.S. retailer to offer rapid antibody testing to its customers.

The supermarket said the FDA-authorized tests will be available at Kroger pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

The antibody tests involve a finger-prick blood sample to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. The tests cost $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes letting a person know if they’ve beenpreviously infected.

Antibodies are a sign that a person previously had COVID-19.

People who think they currently have COVID-19 should not take the test. It only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself .

Skateboarding will debut as an Olympic sport at the postponed 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with both park and street style competitions.

This year has seen a rise in the activity in Bloomington. Resident, Jonathan Prather says factors contributing to a rise in skateboarding include the activity’s individual nature, a new skate park in town, and the release of the video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Bloomington has two concrete skateparks, Switchyard Skate Park and the skatepark at Upper Cascades. The Upper Cascades was built in 2003, while Switchyard skatepark opened with the rest of Switchyard Park in November 2019.

It would be an understatement to say the election night vote count will be interesting. Join WGCL November 3rd at 7 for comprehensive election night coverage.