WGCL News — Three More Greek Houses at IU in Quarantine

By Keith Klein (Photo: news.iu.edu)

The Monroe County Health Department has directed three more Indiana University Greek organizations to quarantine, spokesperson Chuck Carney announced over the weekend. The new additions are two sororities and a fraternity.

This new announcement comes just days after IU released a list of eight Greek houses that were asked to quarantine, citing a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Greek housing, bringing the total of houses to 11.

The three new houses will be under the same order as the original eight chapters.

“This is to make sure we keep the spread down both in and out of their houses,” Carney said.

With no sports this fall, the IU Athletic Department is making cutbacks. Pay cuts and furloughs are part of the austerity measures the department is taking to mitigate the financial hit it is taking due to the pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IU Athletics has not participated in an intercollegiate athletic event in five-and-a-half months, which necessitated tough decisions regarding our staff,” Athletics Director Scott Dolson, said. “Throughout this process, we have prioritized our staff, and the decision to ask everyone to share the burden was made to minimize the number of employees who would be impacted to a much more significant degree.

What it means is: Beginning October 1, all department staff members will be subject to at least a two-week, unpaid furlough between October and next June. Other staff members whose positions have been most directly impacted by the lack of sporting events this fall will have their work hours reduced to either every other week 50% or, in some cases, 100%.

Dolson described the financial impact of the pandemic on athletics as “enormous and unprecedented.”

To ease the financial challenges, earlier this summer, IU Athletics instituted a 10% budget cut that will save approximately $11.8 million during the current fiscal year, according to IU.