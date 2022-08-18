WGCL News — A Week of Action Against Violent Crime

By Diane Daily

Mayor John Hamilton has joined Democratic mayors across the country in highlighting and addressing the increase in gun violence.

This week has been designated A Week of Action Against Violent Crime.

Major crimes in Bloomington were down by nine-percent last year, but the number of crimes involving firearms continues to go up locally.

The city’s police department has adopted several initiatives that have been proven to be effective in helping to lower gun crimes including the enhanced forensic investigation of crime scenes involving firearms to find similarities to other shootings.

A proposed Goat Farm Park in Bloomington is one step closer to being realized. Meeting in regular session this week, the Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners approved more than $750,000 in construction contracts for the redesigned version of the proposed project.

The 33-acre property on the city’s east side was donated to the Bloomington Parks Foundation in 2007 by the Sherman Rogers Family and was deeded as a park two years later. According to a report by Indiana Public Media, construction is expected to start this fall and should be finished sometime next spring.

Southern Indiana has long been known for its beautiful fall foliage and weather forecasters say the most vivid colors are due to specific weather conditions.

This year’s forecast predicts less rainfall than average, which they say is good news for the fall foliage. But the expected mild temperature might not be as helpful. If Indiana doesn’t see an early first frost it could slow down the fall foliage process.

Typically, the Hoosier state gets it first yearly frost between late September and mid-October.

Last month we told you about several new food items that would be available at this year’s state fair.

One of those new menu items has been voted the fan favorite.

Fair goers chose the Pickle Pizza as the best concession on the midway. The pizza has dill ranch sauce, dill seasoning, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese on top of homemade dough.

Pretzel Nacho Bites was the runner up and Mexican Street Corn in a Cup came in third.