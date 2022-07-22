WGCL News – There is good news for small business today

By Diane Daily

There is good news for small business today.

The state of Indiana will get about $99-million in federal funding to expand access and increase capital for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses around the state.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced this week that Indiana is one of the first 14 states to be approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury for the State Small Business Credit Initiative.

A minimum of 37% of the funding will be allocated to traditionally underserved small business who often struggle to get started.

Well as we head into the new school, the state of Indiana is struggling with a teacher shortage.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are more than 23-hundred educator positions that are still open in the Hoosier state.

Some experts say low pay isn’t the main reason that teachers are quitting their jobs. Instead, they point to the often disruptive student behavioral challenges that many teachers face on a regular basis.

The Bloomington Public Works Department this week approved daytime road closures on Grant and Dunn streets…that’s to accommodate the demolition phase of the Poplars Building on 7th Street. The IU contractor’s project will not affect the City’s recently completed 7-Line transit corridor project.

Travel and Leisure Magazine has named Hemlock Cliffs as the most beautiful spot in Hoosier state. The southern Indiana box canyon offers a cool climate, sandstone rock formations and seasonal waterfalls. The site also includes a one-mile hiking trail that leads down into the canyon, providing some very scenic views. Hemlock Cliffs in near English in Crawford County. It’s about a 90-minute drive from Bloomington.

It’s another Food Truck Friday at Bloomington’s Switchyard Park. From 11:00 this morning until 9:00 tonight some of the area’s best food trucks will be set up at the park. There will be also live music this evening from The Brothers Footman. Food Truck Friday is presented by the Bloomington Parks and Recreation and will continue through the end of October.