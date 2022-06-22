WGCL News – There has been another increase in the state gasoline tax

By Diane Daily

There has been another increase in the state gasoline tax.

Starting next month, Indiana residents will pay 61 cents in taxes for a gallon of gasoline.

In making the announcement, the Indiana Department of Revenue said that’s a new record high for the state… breaking June’s record-of 56 cents a gallon.

Experts are predicting a continued rise in fuel costs this summer, due in large part to the war in the Ukraine.

For generations, the Hoosier National Forest has been a popular destination for campers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, but parts of the forest are seeing overuse and damage.

Published reports today say a few campsites along Hickory Ridge Road may have to be closed because of damage caused by reckless campers and continued overuse of the sites.

A proposal is being considered that would close eight of the campsites, keep nine of them open and convert two small parking areas for use by hikers.

The forest consists of more than 200-thousand acres in south central Indiana and extends into nine counties…including Monroe, Brown, Martin and Lawrence counties.

Authorities are still looking into the death of an Indiana woman at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

29-year-old Leeann Sizemore of Lowell was found unresponsive in the camping area of the festival on Sunday.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police says Sizemore had some medical issues, but it’s not clear if they contributed to her death. An autopsy is pending.

The Monroe County Public Library is hosting an interesting assortment of programs and events this summer.

Tonight’s Friends of the Library annual meeting will feature a presentation on the Leadership and Legacy of John F. Kennedy.

Celebrated American Biographer Michael Shelden will discuss his research findings from the Kennedy Library’s oral history archives.

Doors open at 5:15 and the presentation scheduled to begin at 5:45.