WGCL News — The Word of the Year

What’s the word of the year?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

When was the last time you picked up an actual dictionary?

It may have been awhile, with resources on the internet available at anyone’s fingertips.

Merriam-Webster, often recognized as the top dictionary in the world, announced the 2021 word of the year.

No surprise – it’s vaccine.

According to Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large, “This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021.”

Searches on the dictionary’s website increased more than 600% from 2020 to 2021. The word of the year is chosen by lookup data, rather than a committee of experts.

***

A Bloomington man died Sunday night after a three-car crash.

According to WTHR, the 77-year-old man was driving on East 3rd Street just after 9:00 pm when the accident occurred.

Police responded to the accident and performed CPR on the man before he was taken to a hospital.

Authorities are not sure if the man died from his injuries in the accident or if a medical emergency occurred that caused the wreck.

Police had not released the man’s identity as of Monday evening.

***

Everyone has struggled finding items on store shelves in recent months.

The Federal Trade Commission is looking into the “why” of the ongoing shortages.

On Monday, the FTC said it was investigating a number of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger, as well as product suppliers like Procter & Gamble, Kraft Heinz Co. and Tyson Foods.

The FTC will investigate “whether supply chain disruptions are leading to specific bottlenecks, shortages, anticompetitive practices or contributing to rising consumer prices.”

Throughout the pandemic global supply has been challenged. Staffing has decreased, causing issues in production, transportation and quality control.

The companies being investigated will have 45 days from the order to respond.