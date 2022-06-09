WGCL News – The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700, Kroger Continue Negotiations

By Diane Daily

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 will meet with representatives from Kroger next week for additional contract negotiations.

The Union rejected a new three-year contract with the grocery store chain earlier this month. Kroger operates 68 stores in Central Indiana, including five stores in Bloomington. At the start of the pandemic two years ago, workplaces around the country made mental health a top priority. Now many of those companies are starting to roll back on those efforts.

A survey by the American Psychological Association found just 25% of U.S workers believe their employer is focused on mental health care. About 60 percent of the employees surveyed reported feeling the effects of work-related stress which can lead to decreased productivity, physical problems and job burnout.

A program designed to save the lives of newborn babies continues to grow in Indiana. The states 84th Safe Haven Baby Box will be dedicated in Mitchell today. The Safe Haven program offers a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis and gives women a way to safely surrender their baby at a designated Safe Haven location. The process is anonymous and ensures the baby will be raised in a safe, loving home. Safe Haven locations typically include fire stations, churches and hospitals.

The Monroe County History Center’s 41st annual garage is coming up tomorrow. The two-day sale starts at 8:00 tomorrow morning and will also run from 8:00 to 4:30 on Saturday. This is the History Center’s biggest fundraising event of the year and includes antiques, collectibles, jewelry and hundreds of household items. Proceeds will be used for artifact preservation and the Center’s ongoing programs and exhibits.

The Bloomington Historic Commission will meet at 5:00 today in the McCloskey Room of City Hall.