WGCL News — The Taste of City Water

How’s the water?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Local residents who use city water have complained recently about the smell and odor coming from their faucets.

The city has stated the issues may be related naturally-occurring chemicals, according to a statement Friday.

The city gets its water supply from Lake Monroe, and is working with the Monroe Water Treatment Plant to remedy the issue.

***

Congratulations to the Bloomington Fire Department! The organization recently received the highest Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Service Office, according to a press release from the City of Bloomington.

The ratings are based on three criteria – the quality of emergency communications comprises 10%; the amount of water needed for fire suppression makes up 40% of the rating, and; staffing, training and the location of fire stations make up 50%.

The press release said that only four other cities in Indiana have a “class one” rating, which places Bloomington in the top 0.2% of the state and top 0.5% of the country.

For local property owners, the news could mean some decreases in annual insurance premiums.

***

Starting Tuesday, a new COVID-19 testing facility will be open on Bloomington’s west side.

The site, located at 500 N. Profile Parkway – off Curry Pike, near the former GE plant – will be a drive-thru location open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

The announcement came late last week from Penny Caudill, Monroe County health department administrator.

The facility will not be offering vaccinations, for now.

Caudill said that state officials are “just trying to get these sites up and going” for testing, and vaccinations may be offered later.

Caudill noted during the Friday press conference that Monroe County’s positivity rate had risen to 200 cases per 100,000 people. The seven-day average case count rose nearly 50%, from 40 cases the week prior to 58.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Monroe County is 59% vaccinated.

Indiana University has reported that 92.5% of students, faculty and staff in Bloomington are vaccinated.