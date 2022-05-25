WGCL News – Bloomington Police Department Task Force Report Released

The task force commissioned to study the current needs of the Bloomington Police Department has released a new report covering the first nine months of their work.

That report lists several recommendations including increased social and personal interactions between police officers and the public, diversity training for the officers, and improved coordination between the police department, area social workers and community care specialists.

An online community survey is available for the public to give their views about the future of policing in Bloomington. Details are available on the City of Bloomington website.

Covid cases in Monroe County are up by a little over 7-percent. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies that as a low number for re-infections.

In a published report by the Herald Times, officials with the Monroe County Health Department said most people who have recently gotten the virus are experiencing mild symptoms.

The Department said mask mandates might be considered if covid cases in the county reach a high level but stress that can be avoided it we all take the proper precautions and get the recommended COVID-19 vaccinations

Reebok has designed two new sneakers for people with disabilities. Both shoe designs feature high-abrasion rubber outsoles for better traction are low-cut for better mobility. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen accessible sneaker designs in recent years. Nike introduced an adaptable sneaker line last year.

The City’s Traffic Commission has a meeting at 4:30 this afternoon in Council Chambers of City Hall. At 5:30, the Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs will get together in the Hooker Conference Room. The MPO Citizens Advisory Commission has a 6:30 meeting time tonight in the McCloskey.