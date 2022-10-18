WGCL News — Stinesville Town Council Restoration Project

By Diane Daily

The Stinesville Town Council is hoping to restore four historic limestone buildings that have been vacant for several decades.

The Main Street buildings were listed this summer on Indiana Landmarks’ List of the 10 Most Endangered properties in the state.

Members of the Council are currently accepting proposals to find a developer who wants to refurbish the buildings for future use. Potential ideas include office space, apartments, event venues, restaurants and retail spaces.

Indiana Landmarks says the lodge building, which has been partially restored to house the Stinesville Mercantile store and post office, is not included in the project.

Proposals are due by November 15. The Indiana Landmarks website has complete details.

While we aren’t expecting any frigid temperatures just yet, the National Weather did issue its first freeze warning for much of Indiana on Monday.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we will have an unseasonably cold and snowY winter this year.

Experts say it’s a good time to get your car are ready for the colder months. They stress the importance of having jumper cables in your car as well an emergency kit with a flashlight, an ice scraper and a warm blanket.

Finally, check the tires and battery on your car and add antifreeze to the radiator.

More than 4-million dollars will be used for lead poisoning prevention in the Hoosier state.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority just announced the grant as part of the Healthy Homes Resource Program.

The focus of the funding will be on households with children under the age of six throughout Indiana’s 92 counties.

In Consumer News, Mattel had added Grammy award winning artist Tina Turner to its Signature Barbie Doll Collection.

The doll retails for $55 and the company says there is already a waiting list.