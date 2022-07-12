WGCL News – The special session of the Indiana legislature could come with a pretty hefty price tag

By Diane Daily

The special session of the Indiana legislature could come with a pretty hefty price tag.

Published reports today says the session….called by Governor Eric Holcomb to discuss a taxpayer relief plan…might end up costing Hoosier taxpayers 250-thousand dollars or more.

Gov. Holcomb originally asked lawmakers to meet last month to approve his 1-billion-dollar taxpayer relief package. Instead, lawmakers decided to meet on July 6 but that date was changed to give members of the house and senate more time to prepare for a new session agenda that will include a discussion on Indiana abortion law

The abortion debate is expected to be lengthy, and the session could last for several week at a cost of more than 17-thousand dollars per day.

The search continues for a missing Indiana man and his three small children.

Authorities say 27-year-old Kyle Moorman went fishing along the White River in Indianapolis last Wednesday and took the children with him: 5-year-old Kyle Jr., 2-year-old Kyann and 1-year-old Kyran.

No has seen or heard from them since and the father’s cell phone hasn’t been on since early Thursday morning. Kyle Moorman drives a black 2009 4 door-Saab.

Anyone who has information on the missing family is asked to call the Indianapolis Police Department.

Cascades Golf Course is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its advisory council. The new member will serve the last six months of a two-year term.

The five-person volunteer council acts in an advisory capacity to the Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners and meetings are held every two months.

The deadline for applications is July 25th. Additional information is available on the City of Bloomington website.

And don’t forget, the Tuesday Community Farmers’ Market will be open from 4:00 this afternoon until 7:00 this evening on the brick plaza north of the Switchyard Park Pavilion on South Rogers Street.