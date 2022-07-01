WGCL News – The special session of the Indiana legislature has been postponed.

By Diane Daily

The special session of the Indiana legislature called by Governor Holcomb has been postponed.

The Governor signed a proclamation calling for lawmakers to return to Indianapolis on July 6 to take up his tax refund proposal. That topic was expected to be debated for a couple of days, but now there is a second matter to consider.

When lawmakers go into session on July 25th they are expected to discuss a widespread revision of the state’s abortion laws.

By law, legislators can take up any subject during a maximum 40-day period. The Associated Press is reporting that most legislators believe the revamped session will last for several weeks.

Just ahead of the long holiday weekend, the Red Cross is making a call for more donors.

Red Cross officials say donations usually drop by more than 20% over the 4th of July.

That’s an especially critical time since fireworks can sometimes result in serious injuries…leading to an increased demand for all blood types.

A local blood drive is scheduled for tomorrow at the Grace Baptist Church. Other blood drives are coming up in Bloomington later in the month. Contact the Monroe County Chapter of the Red Cross for complete details.

The City of Bloomington is partnering with Downtown Bloomington to host the annual Fourth of July Parade.

The festivities will start at 8:30 Monday morning on the County Courthouse Square.

At 9:00, the Monroe County Commissioners will hold a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated Alexander Memorial.

Then at 10:00 the parade will begin at the corner of 10th Street and College Avenue.

This year’s parade will feature a total of 60 entries from local businesses. emergency responders and youth groups. Several marching bands will also be participating.

Jim Inman is the emcee for this year’s celebration. He’ll be on the parade reviewing stand in front of Fountain Square Mall.

Organizers say the parade will go on as scheduled, even it rains.

There is still to attend this year’s Monroe County Fair to view the 4-H exhibits, ride the carnival rides and get some traditional fair food. Highlights this weekend include a Mini Sprints competition at 7:00 tonight and the annual Demolition Derby in the grandstand on Saturday evening, The fair will close on Sunday.