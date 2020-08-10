WGCL News — The Return of Student to Indiana University

By: Keith Klein (Photo: news.iu.edu)

They’re back! IU Students started moving in yesterday in a staged, socially distanced arrival process that includes each student taking a COVID-19 test before being allowed to move into campus dorms. This year, IU is staggering move-in days and times.

IU leaders said students and staff members will continue to be tested throughout the semester.”We are going to be checking to make sure that if there is a hint of an outbreak we are on top of it including using contact tracers”, said IU Spokesperson Chuck Carney.

Many classes will be online. In-person class size has been reduced to follow state and CDC guidelines.

IU is also asking students to follow local ordinances that ban large gatherings like parties. Officials said students who violate those restrictions could be expelled.

Census takers begin hitting the streets today. The 2020 Census count is to be completed by the end of the year. In April, the Census Bureau postponed the wrap-up to the end of October.

But because of the coronavirus, the half-million door knockers originally set to visit homes that haven’t yet responded, in May,are just starting to head out.Self-response totals are inching up at a slow but steady rate as workers begin soliciting information from those who have not yet completed their 2020 U.S. Census.

Indiana is more than 4% higher than the national rate, according to the 2020 Census website. The national rate is 62.9%, and the Indiana rate is 67.2%. Monroe County, as a whole, is above the national rate but below the state rate, with a 63.8% response rate.

The city of Bloomington is well below the national and state average, with a 58.3% self-response rate. Ellettsville, meanwhile, is well above both, at 72.5%.

In southcentral Indiana, Brown County has the lowest self-response rate: 56.9%. Morgan Country is best: 71.3%

An October deadline is set at this time, as the Census Bureau has to report its findings to Congress early next year. Congress uses Census data for redistricting purposes, funding of federal programs, and other important governmental purposes.