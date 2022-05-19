WGCL News – The Monroe County Airport will be getting a new and improved lighting system

The Monroe County Airport will be getting a new and improved lighting system this summer. Officials say the current systems is too labor intensive to maintain and the new improvements will enhance safety and make the airport run more efficiently.

The project will cost 2.5 million dollars and will include a new airfield electrical vault, removing and replacing all underground cables and the illuminated signage for the main runway.

A chemistry experiment at an Indiana high school has injured four students. One of the students had to be hospitalized for burns to his face and arms.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating what was described as “some sort of explosion” at North Central High School in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

The Associated Press also reports two investigators from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security have paid a visit to the school.

A recent survey commissioned for the National Audubon Society shows most Indiana residents are not in favor of weakening protection for the state’s remaining wetlands. Last year lawmakers passed a bill to remove protections for about half of all wetland acres in the Hoosier state.

In Consumer News, Gorton’s Seafood is recalling 500 packages of their frozen 100% Whole Filets.

The company says the product may contain large bone fragments. So far, no injuries have been reported. You can contact Gorton’s with any questions at 888-573-5982.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office returned more than 48-million dollars in unclaimed property to its rightful owners last year. And they’re hoping to do something similar this year.

Attorney General Todd Rokita says the money could come from credits, refunds and money in bank accounts that have been inactive for several years.

You can access the complete state listings at IndianaUnclaimed.gov .