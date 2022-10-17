WGCL News — The Indiana Department of Health has reported the first flu-related death of the season

By Diane Daily

The Indiana Department of Health has reported the first flu-related death of the season.

During the 2021-22 flu season, 82 Hoosiers died from influenza.

In the U.S. flu season starts in October and continues through April.

Health experts recommend getting a flu shot at your doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or local pharmacy.

Monroe County firefighters were dispatched to Lake Monroe near the Monroe Dam late Friday morning after a car crashed through a guardrail and went into the water.

A UPS driver spotted the car and called 9-1-1. Authorities arrived at the scene a short time later, but getting the driver out of the car was a bit of a challenge. Crews had to cut the windshield out of the car and pull the driver through the opening and onto a boat.

Battalion Chief Jason Allen credits the UPS driver for noticing the accident and rushing in to help.

Police around the state are warning of an increase in fake money being circulated this fall.

Authorities say the counterfeit bills frequently show up at outdoor festivals and sporting events this time of year.

One scam involves customers who ask vendors for a cash exchange for what turns out to be a counterfeit bill. The problem is on the increase as high tech printers and advanced technology often make it difficult to identify a fake bill.

Military veterans in Bartholomew County will be recognized this Veteran’s Day with the Operation Green Light initiative.

From November 7th through the 13th the Bartholomew County Courthouse and the Robert N. Stewart bridge leading into downtown Columbus will be illuminated with green lights recognize veterans and their challenges and to raise awareness of the resources that available to help them and their families.

The fall planting of Bicentennial Trees has begun in Bloomington. Urban forestry crews unloaded 122 trees last week and the trees were delivered to established planting sites around town. Over the next few weeks, trees will be planted in several areas including the Crestmont, Maple Heights, Prospect Hill, Broadview, Southern Pines, and Winslow Farm neighborhoods.