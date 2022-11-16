WGCL News — Indiana AG Settles with Walmart

By Diane Daily

The Indiana Attorney General’s office has announced a $3-billion tentative settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the nation’s opioid crisis. Indiana was one of 16 states that joined together to take the legal action. The lawsuit accused Walmart of failing to appropriately oversee the distribution and dispensing of opioids at its stores. Indiana’s tentative share of the settlement is $53-million. The bulk of the money will be used to fight opioid addiction in the Hoosier state.

An attempted home invasion resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man in Bloomington on Sunday. Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 2300 block of South Brandon Court Sunday afternoon. According to the report, officers talked with the homeowner who said he heard someone trying to force their way into the house. The homeowner opened the door and asked the suspect to leave, then went to get a handgun. The suspect was later seen looking into the windows of the house. The homeowner confronted him and then used the handgun to fire into the ground. When the suspect began moving toward the homeowner, a second shot was fired. Police say the suspect then fled the scene and was found in the woods behind Crawford Apartments. He was taken into custody and charged with a level 6 felony.

In health news, the lung cancer survival rate has gone up, but despite what experts say is remarkable progress, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. There is also growing concern that the odds of surviving five years after a diagnosis of lung cancer, is much lower in communities of color. The survival rate varies from state to state. Oklahoma has the lowest rate, at 19.7%, and Rhode Island has the highest, at 30.8%. The odds of surviving lung cancer increase significantly when it is diagnosed early.