WGCL News – The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified.

By Diane Daily

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified.

Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.

An hour later, he shot and killed a man near the restroom then went to the food court where he opened fire on two others.

Autopsies will be conducted today on Sapirman and his three victims. Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for shootings.

Monroe Lake is one of eight Hoosier lakes that are under an algae advisory that’s been issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Visitors to Paynetown and Fairfax are being advised to avoid contact with the blue-green algae when possible.

Swimming and boating are still allowed, but officials with the DNR warn against swallowing any water while you’re swimming. It’s a good idea to take a bath or shower with warm soapy water after coming into contact with the lake water.

Don’t use water from the lake for cooking or bathing and don’t let your pets drink any water from the lake.

The American Red Cross of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team. The teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters including house fires and hazardous materials spills.

The Red Cross office in Bloomington has additional information on the volunteer opportunities.

In consumer news today a Missouri man is suing Bass Pro Shops over a pair of socks.

Kent Slaughter contends the company’s claim of a lifetime warranty just isn’t true

According to the lawsuit, filed earlier this month, customers were always able to return Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks and get a replacement pair at no charge.

But Bass Pro Shops changed its policy last year and they no longer honor the lifetime warranty.

Slaughter said the lifetime warranty was a major factor in his decision to buy the socks and he wants to be compensated.