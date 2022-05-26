WGCL News – Police Shooting Justified Rules Greene County Prosecutor

The Greene County Prosecutor says a southwestern Indiana police chief was justified when he fatally shot a man who was threatening people while armed with a knife.

Stephen Wheeler had been threatening neighbors and several others with the knife when he “aggressively approached” Jasonville Police Chief Ryan Van Horn on April 29 outside Wheeler’s home.

The chief repeatedly told Wheeler to drop the knife before shooting him once in the chest as Wheeler charged at him.

Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw’s ruling is being reported by the Associated Press.

The White House has nominated an IU graduate to join a federal appeals court that oversees parts of the Midwest.

If confirmed, Doris Pryor will serve on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over federal court cases from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

A 2003 graduate of Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Pryor currently serves as a magistrate judge for the Southern Indiana District.

Fifty-five Bloomington Firefighters have been recognized for their dedicated service during what turned out to be an unusually challenging year for the department.

At this week’s recognition ceremony, Fire Chief Jason Moore said 2021 saw a record number of calls to department. Firefighters also handled a major flood and continued public safety efforts relating to the pandemic. The Fire Chief said the department brings an outstanding level of professionalism and dedication to their work.

Summer programming kicks off at Monroe Lake this weekend. The summer schedule includes a number of activities for both children and adults. The lake continues to be a favorite destination spot for local residents and is also attracting more out of state visitors.