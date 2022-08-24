WGCL News — Indiana Panel Discussion Wraps Up First Week of Classes

By Diane Daily

The first week of fall semester classes at IU will wrap up with an unusual panel discussion. Officials at the university are offering an abortion access teach-in this Friday. The panel discussion will be held at Whittenberger Auditorium starting at noon.

The informational event is in response to the passage of a bill by the Indiana General Assembly that placed a near-total ban on abortions within the state. The law will go into effect on September 15th.

The Bedford Board of Public Works and Safety has voted to demote a City Police Captain. The move came yesterday after an internal investigation found Captain Timothy Chen had posted two defamatory posts on the police department’s squad room door.

The content of the posts has not been made public, but it was said to have broken several department rules.

After five days of unpaid leave, Chen will return to the department as a Patrol Officer.

The deadline for this year’s Best of Indiana technology awards is coming up. Award nominations need to be submitted by midnight next Tuesday to be considered.

The state’s Office of Technology established the awards program to recognize the best use of technology by state government agencies and local governments.

You can go to office of technology website for more details.

Finally today, Colts fans can pick up some vintage gear before the team’s preseason game on Saturday.

The apparel will go on sale at Saturday morning at the Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game that night will start at 7:30.