WGCL News — The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to review height of Terre Haute project

By Diane Daily

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to review the proposed height of a new hotel at the Queen of Terre Haute Resort Casino.

Groundbreaking on the Churchill Downs project was held in June but an issue has come up involving the height of a flight path approach to the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

One solution would be to reduce the height of the hotel and install navigation warning lights to the top of the structure. If the problem can be resolved and the project remains on schedule, the casino resort should open by the end of next year.

It is never a good idea to buy jewelry in a parking lot.

Police around the state are warning of a new scam that has been happening at gas stations and shopping centers. The potential victim is approached by someone who claims they need money and have a nice piece of jewelry they want to sell. The jewelry looks genuine, but police say that it is highly polished brass or heavily gold-plated junk metal and has little value.

One of the state’s longest running festivals is back this weekend. Organizers in Ellettsville put the Monroe County Fall Festival on hold for the past two years due to Covid 19 restrictions.

The theme for this year’s festival, “Brand New in 22,” reflects the different attractions that have been added. Returning favorites include live music and entertainment, food, games and the Festival Parade.

Everything gets underway 5:00 this evening and will continue through Saturday.

The Festival Parade will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Local and regional artists who want to be a part of this year’s Bloomington Holiday Market have until the end of this month to submit an application.

The City Parks and Recreation Department will host market on Saturday, November 26th.

This is the 20th year for the event. Booth spaces will be available inside and outside of City Hall.

Applications can be submitted online at the City of Bloomington website.

The deadline is September 30th.