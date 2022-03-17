WGCL News — The End of DST?

Would you be glad to stop “springing forward?”

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Could Daylight Saving Time finally go away?

The federal government is looking into the idea.

On Wednesday the US Senate unanimously approved a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The House of Representatives needs to approve the bill before it can go to the White House for signing. There has been no report on whether President Biden will approve the bill.

A number of reasons are behind the push, including the challenges of states shifting times twice a year and understanding the time changes in different areas of the country.

There are also reasons related to seasonal depression, the opportunity for children to have more daylight time in the evenings.

Since 2015, approximately 30 states have presented legislation to end the twice-yearly changing of clocks.

***

The annexation process for two areas of Monroe County will be moving to court.

On Wednesday the County Residents Against Annexation filed a petition in Monroe Circuit Court. Mayor John Hamilton, Monroe County auditor Catherine Smith and the Bloomington City Council were all named in the petition.

Two of the larger areas potentially up for annexation – 1A and 1B – received more than 51% of the remonstrance signatures needed.

However, state law says that areas that fall between 50% and 65% of necessary signatures must go to court for resolution.

Areas receiving over 65% can void annexation in that area.

Margaret Clements, president of County Residents Against Annexation, is hopefully the courts will hear the argument that the city did not meet all the legal requirements for annexation.

The City of Bloomington is looking into options for litigation.

***

Don’t forget… the IU men’s basketball team plays tonight at 7:20 pm in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers play Saint Mary’s in Portland, Oregon.

Tune in Friday at 3:00 pm to Glass in the Afternoon for a recap of the game.