WGCL News — The Census of Bloomington

The 2020 census for Bloomington has some surprising news.

Jim Inman (Photo: commerce.gov)

Does it feel like fewer people live in Bloomington?

According to the 2020 census results issued last week, it’s the truth.

Last Thursday the US Census released details on the local population. Despite the development of apartment complexes, the potential for annexation and the overall desirability of people moving to Bloomington, the number dropped from 2010 to 2020.

The census report showed that Bloomington’s population dropped by roughly 1,200 residents, to 79,168.

During the same time period housing units in Bloomington increased nearly 10% to nearly 36,500. However, the number of vacant housing units rose more than 79% to 3,250. When the 2010 census was conducted, there were just over 1,800 vacant housing units.

The discrepancy could be tied to the pandemic. The census is intended to capture information as of April 1, 2020. That date was just days into the COVID-19 pandemic, and challenges came up to try to count residents as well as people living in student housing.

There was growth in Monroe County, as the population grew more than one percent. Ellettsville in particular saw a growth of over four percent over the past decade.

Indiana grew nearly five percent to 6.8 million Hoosiers.

The United States grew over seven percent to more than 331 million residents.

***

Are you still waiting for your federal tax return?

You aren’t the only one.

Nearly 15 million Americans are still waiting, and there is no timeline on when your return will be issued.

The problem goes back to last year when the IRS had staff working remotely. The challenges grew for handling the millions of submissions, which delayed processing.

More of the same continues.

The IRS has issued a statement saying that as of July 24, 2021, there were 14.7 million unprocessed individual returns.

The IRS has a “Where’s My Refund” section where individuals can submit specific information on the return to get a status update. The IRS notes that while returns are being processed, the “Where’s My Refund” section will not provide any additional information.

And if you are able to reach an IRS representative, odds are you will not be able to get refund information if your return is in-process.

In short – please continue to hold.