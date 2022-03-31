WGCL News — The Boom Across Bloomington

So, what was that sound?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Yesterday afternoon southern Indiana residents felt and heard a major boom. Social media quickly filled with inquiries about the source of the noise and vibration that was felt across multiple counties.

Initial social media comments said the source of the boom was from Camp Atterbury east of Bloomington. A spokesman for the Indiana National Guard said there was no explosive activity or firearms training at the camp on Wednesday.

Others speculated that the sound came from the naval base at Crane in Martin County. A representative from Crane did report that demolition operations occurred early Wednesday afternoon but there was no confirmation of the sound coming from the area.

The loud boom was heard across Owen, Monroe, Brown, Johnson and Bartholomew counties, according to reports.

As a reminder, the Monroe County Emergency Alert System is a free service that provides local residents emergency information via text message.

Justin Baker, Deputy Director of the Monroe County Emergency Management team, said in a release this week that “the alert system will send you an alert message via text or email that can advise you of server weather, notifications of emergency incidents that are occurring within the county and scheduled outdoor tornado warning system tests.”

***

A Tuesday night fire in Bloomington left one person dead and four apartments destroyed.

The blaze occurred just after 9:00 pm Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of South Leonard Springs Road.

According to Jason Allen, Monroe Fire Protection District Battalion Chief, the fire began in a kitchen and started from unattended cooking. The fire has been ruled as accidental.

Four units in the complex had major fire damage, while other units experienced smoke and water damage.

The deceased man was found in the apartment where the fire started. His identity has not been released.